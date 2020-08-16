Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff

Staff Sgt. Trevor Glass and Senior Airman Fariq Islam, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons armament systems specialists, prepare to mount a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. Maintainers prepare aircraft for flight during routine training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

