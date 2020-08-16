Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff [Image 4 of 12]

    Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Christopher Ryan-Shull, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, walks into a hangar on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. Crew chiefs are the first line of maintenance with aircraft before and after flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 01:14
    Photo ID: 6325350
    VIRIN: 200816-F-SQ280-184
    Resolution: 5512x3680
    Size: 902.25 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    8th Maintenance Squadron
    80 AMU
    80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    8 MXS

