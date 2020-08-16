Master Sgt. Benjamin Mullins, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit production superintendent, observes maintenance operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. Production superintendents, also known as ‘pro sups’, act as focal points in monitoring direct maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
This work, Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
