Senior Airman Christian Vasser, 8th Maintenance Squadron line delivery augmentee, and Senior Airman Travis Shields, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit line delivery crew chief, secure chaff and flares at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. Chaff is used as a self-defense mechanism by distracting radar-guided missiles with tiny aluminum fibers, while flares are a countermeasure to adversaries’ infrared surface-to-air or air-to-air missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 01:14 Photo ID: 6325356 VIRIN: 200816-F-SQ280-409 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.61 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.