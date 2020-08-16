Staff Sgt. Robert Marston, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, secures a liquid oxygen converter at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. LOX is pressurized and cooled into a liquid state in order to transport it more efficiently from cryogenic tanks to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

This work, Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mya Crosby