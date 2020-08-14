Staff Sgt. Simone Stephens, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, fights the Redman, a simulated aggressor, during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. The Redman combat practice provides trainers with the tools they need to create dynamic simulations and prepare for real-life encounters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6324097
|VIRIN:
|200814-F-MH340-1947
|Resolution:
|6229x4153
|Size:
|10.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
