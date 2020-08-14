Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

Staff Sgt. Simone Stephens, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, fights the Redman, a simulated aggressor, during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. The Redman combat practice provides trainers with the tools they need to create dynamic simulations and prepare for real-life encounters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

