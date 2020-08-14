Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8]

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Simone Stephens, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, fights the Redman, a simulated aggressor, during the training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. The Redman combat practice provides trainers with the tools they need to create dynamic simulations and prepare for real-life encounters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:39
    Photo ID: 6324097
    VIRIN: 200814-F-MH340-1947
    Resolution: 6229x4153
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Ravens
    run
    competition
    Joint Base Andrews
    training
    Washington D.C.
    JBA
    Phoenix Ravens
    COVID-19
    816thSFS
    816th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT