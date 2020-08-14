Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

Senior Airman Ahmad Richardson, Fly-Away Security Team training participant, fights the Redman, a simulated aggressor, during the “Pre-Raven” course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. This quarterly-held course determines whether applicants can perform the Raven mission of providing discrete security that ensures protection for Air Force aircraft transiting airfields where security is unknown or deemed inadequate to counter local threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

