Airmen from the 816th Security Forces Squadron enrolled in the “Pre-Raven” Fly-Away Course run a 6-mile lap from the Lincoln Memorial to the United States Capitol, completing it when they return to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., Aug. 21, 2020. The ceremonial run signified their completion of the three-week course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|08.21.2020
|08.21.2020 19:38
|6324092
|200821-F-MH340-1083
|7325x4883
|17.12 MB
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
