    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 5 of 8]

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Cody Manahan, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member and primary instructor, leads an exercise during Fly-Away Security Team training, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. This quarterly-held course determines whether applicants can perform the Raven mission of providing discrete security that ensures protection for Air Force aircraft transiting airfields where security is unknown or deemed inadequate to counter local threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

