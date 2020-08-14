Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

Staff Sgt. Cody Manahan, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member and primary instructor, leads an exercise during Fly-Away Security Team training, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. This quarterly-held course determines whether applicants can perform the Raven mission of providing discrete security that ensures protection for Air Force aircraft transiting airfields where security is unknown or deemed inadequate to counter local threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

