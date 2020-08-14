Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

Airmen sanitize their protective equipment during the Fly-Away Security Team training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. All equipment was frequently sanitized to protect the participants and prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
