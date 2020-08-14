Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 6 of 8]

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Michael Riley performs a baton maneuver during the Fly-Away Security Team training course, nicknamed “Pre-Raven,” at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. Airmen are trained to become Fly-Away Security Team certified, which includes training in the realm of teamwork, leadership, legal considerations, Redman qualification fights, baton maneuvers and verbal judo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:39
    Photo ID: 6324095
    VIRIN: 200814-F-MH340-1292
    Resolution: 6369x4246
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Ravens
    run
    competition
    Joint Base Andrews
    training
    Washington D.C.
    JBA
    Phoenix Ravens
    COVID-19
    816thSFS
    816th Security Forces Squadron

