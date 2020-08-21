Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 2 of 8]

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 816th Security Forces Squadron enrolled in the “Pre-Raven” Fly-Away Course run a 6-mile lap from the Lincoln Memorial to the United States Capitol, completing it when they return to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., Aug. 21, 2020. The 19 participants who completed the course make up the largest class of Airmen in the last five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:38
    Photo ID: 6324091
    VIRIN: 200821-F-MH340-1095
    Resolution: 6025x4017
    Size: 12.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19
    Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Ravens
    run
    competition
    Joint Base Andrews
    training
    Washington D.C.
    JBA
    Phoenix Ravens
    COVID-19
    816thSFS
    816th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT