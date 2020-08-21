“Pre-Ravens,” students from the 816th Security Forces Squadron enrolled in the “Pre-Raven” Fly-Away Course, pose for a photo after receiving their Fly-Away Security Team certification in Washington D.C., Aug. 21, 2020. The course provides development for military members in one of two ways: participants can either earn a Fly-Away Security Team certification, which permits them to perform Raven-like duties at Joint Base Andrews, Md., or they may advance to Air Mobility Command’s Phoenix Raven program at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., to earn authorization to perform the unique security mission throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6324090
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-MH340-1238
|Resolution:
|5870x3913
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pre-Ravens; success in the face of COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
