PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Robert Reynolds, from Juarez, Mexico, washes the front window of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 03:41 Photo ID: 6266219 VIRIN: 200704-N-UA103-2024 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 814.72 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: JUAREZ, MX Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.