PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4 ,2020) - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires ordnance during an Independence Day celebration near the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 03:41 Photo ID: 6266204 VIRIN: 200704-N-XX200-2161 Resolution: 4240x2385 Size: 848.89 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.