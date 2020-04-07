PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Steven Jaime, from Dallas, cuts ribs in the aft galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 03:41
|Photo ID:
|6266214
|VIRIN:
|200704-N-XX200-1025
|Resolution:
|4198x5433
|Size:
|853.78 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS
