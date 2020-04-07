PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Zhihua Jack, from Oakland, Calif., right, serves lunch to U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Mark Goodson, from Charlotte, N.C., in the aft galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

