    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Zhihua Jack, from Oakland, Calif., right, serves lunch to U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Mark Goodson, from Charlotte, N.C., in the aft galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 03:41
    Photo ID: 6266215
    VIRIN: 200704-N-XX200-1031
    Resolution: 6939x4631
    Size: 978.11 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: OAKLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    galley
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

