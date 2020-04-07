PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires ordnance during an Independence Day celebration near the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

