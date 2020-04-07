Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires ordnance during an Independence Day celebration near the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 03:41
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Independence Day

