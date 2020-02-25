PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tymber Ceglarek, from Wheatfield, Ind., fires an M2HB machine gun from the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
