    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 10]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tymber Ceglarek, from Wheatfield, Ind., fires an M2HB machine gun from the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 03:41
    Photo ID: 6266207
    VIRIN: 200704-N-MQ442-2034
    Resolution: 6386x3879
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

