PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kristin Finley, from Detroit, left and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Steven Jaime, from Dallas, marinate ribs in the aft galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US