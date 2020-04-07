PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Sailors fire an M2HB machine gun from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

