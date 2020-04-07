Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Sailors fire an M2HB machine gun from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

