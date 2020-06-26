June Long Ranger Roundup

U.S. Air Force Maj. John Mullins, 307th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment officer, demonstrates proper use of a B-52 Stratofortress ejection seat June 26, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. This routine training prepares flight crew in the unlikely event of an air mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga)

