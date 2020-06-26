Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 8 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Mullins, 307th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment officer, demonstrates proper use of a B-52 Stratofortress ejection seat June 26, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. This routine training prepares flight crew in the unlikely event of an air mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259563
    VIRIN: 200626-F-FF833-1081
    Resolution: 4764x3176
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
