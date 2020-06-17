Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 6 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Anderson speaks with 307th Bomb Wing aircrew after his assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2020. Anderson assumed command of the 307th Operations Group during the event. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1992.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259561
    VIRIN: 200617-F-FF833-1078
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 131.12 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    assumption of command
    307th Operations Group

