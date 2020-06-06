June Long Ranger Roundup

U.S. Air Force Capt. Autumn Gilson, a weapons systems officer assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, turns in required paperwork during a newcomers briefing held in Hoban Hall June 5, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The briefings were modified to ensure social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 were met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

