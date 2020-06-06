Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 2 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Autumn Gilson, a weapons systems officer assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, turns in required paperwork during a newcomers briefing held in Hoban Hall June 5, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The briefings were modified to ensure social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 were met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259556
    VIRIN: 200606-F-IJ844-1002
    Resolution: 1969x2954
    Size: 529.28 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th Bomb Wing
    Long Ranger Roundup

