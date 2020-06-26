Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 7 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Norden, 307th Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, prepares for an incentive flight aboard a B-52 Stratofortress, June 27, 202020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Norden, the 307th Bomb Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award for 2019, took a physical and was fit for air flight equipment prior to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259562
    VIRIN: 200626-F-FF833-1001
    Resolution: 4405x2937
    Size: 853.32 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    incentive flight
    B-52 Stratofortress
    307th Bomb Wing
    307th AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT