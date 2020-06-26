June Long Ranger Roundup

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Norden, 307th Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, prepares for an incentive flight aboard a B-52 Stratofortress, June 27, 202020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Norden, the 307th Bomb Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award for 2019, took a physical and was fit for air flight equipment prior to the event. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga)
