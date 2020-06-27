U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Norden, 307th Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, boards a B-52 Stratofortress June 28 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Norden took the incentive flight as a reward for being earning the 307th Bomb Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award for 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21 Photo ID: 6259564 VIRIN: 200627-F-YH293-1035 Resolution: 6316x4211 Size: 868.1 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.