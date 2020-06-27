U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Norden, 307th Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, boards a B-52 Stratofortress June 28 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Norden took the incentive flight as a reward for being earning the 307th Bomb Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award for 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6259564
|VIRIN:
|200627-F-YH293-1035
|Resolution:
|6316x4211
|Size:
|868.1 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT