    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Norden, 307th Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, boards a B-52 Stratofortress June 28 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Norden took the incentive flight as a reward for being earning the 307th Bomb Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award for 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259564
    VIRIN: 200627-F-YH293-1035
    Resolution: 6316x4211
    Size: 868.1 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    incentive flight
    NCO of the Year
    307th Bomb Wing
    93rd Bomb Squadron
    307th AMXS

