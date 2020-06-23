Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 1 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a phase inspection on a B-52 Stratofortress, June 23, 2020 at Barksale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Phase inspections on the jet are required every 450 flight hours. The detailed process requires dozens of Airmen and approximately 19 days to perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259552
    VIRIN: 200623-F-YH293-1004
    Resolution: 7086x4724
    Size: 692.44 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    307th Bomb Wing
    307th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT