June Long Ranger Roundup

Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a phase inspection on a B-52 Stratofortress, June 23, 2020 at Barksale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Phase inspections on the jet are required every 450 flight hours. The detailed process requires dozens of Airmen and approximately 19 days to perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

