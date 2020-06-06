June Long Ranger Roundup

Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing check targets during M4 Carbine training June 6, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Firearms training is one of many annual requirements to keep Airmen mission ready. All Reserve Citizen Airmen must hit a designated number of targets at various ranges, from numerous shooting positions and while firing with and without gas masks.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cody Burt)

