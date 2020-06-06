Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 3 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing check targets during M4 Carbine training June 6, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Firearms training is one of many annual requirements to keep Airmen mission ready. All Reserve Citizen Airmen must hit a designated number of targets at various ranges, from numerous shooting positions and while firing with and without gas masks.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cody Burt)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weapons training
    307th Bomb Wing
    Long Ranger Roundup

