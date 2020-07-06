Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 4 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing practice don protective gear during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 7, 2020. CBRNE training is a regular requirement for all Reserve Citizen Airmen in order to remain ready for potential deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259559
    VIRIN: 200607-F-IJ844-1008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.88 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    307th Bomb Wing
    Reserve Ready

