June Long Ranger Roundup

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Gooch, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, launches a B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2020. It was Gooch's last jet to work before retiring with 22 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
