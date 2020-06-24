Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 5 of 9]

    June Long Ranger Roundup

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Gooch, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, launches a B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2020. It was Gooch's last jet to work before retiring with 22 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:21
    Photo ID: 6259560
    VIRIN: 200624-F-YH293-1033
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June Long Ranger Roundup [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup
    June Long Ranger Roundup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    crew chief
    Gooch
    307th AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT