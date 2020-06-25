Capt. Daniel Cook, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, front, and Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, prepare for take-off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. Harrigian visited Spangdahlem AB during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, which envisions the use of agile operations to generate resilient airpower in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 02:14
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE
