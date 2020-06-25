USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, and Capt. Daniel Cook, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepare for a flight during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. ACE is a fundamental element of the U.S. security cooperation efforts, such as key leader engagement, exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, workshops, and symposiums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

