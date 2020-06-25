Gen. Jeff Harrigian, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, and Capt. Daniel Cook, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepare for a flight during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. ACE is a fundamental element of the U.S. security cooperation efforts, such as key leader engagement, exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, workshops, and symposiums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6256178
|VIRIN:
|200625-F-HT863-0069
|Resolution:
|4792x1925
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE
LEAVE A COMMENT