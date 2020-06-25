Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE [Image 5 of 9]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Jeff Harrigian, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, and Capt. Daniel Cook, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepare for a flight during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. ACE is a fundamental element of the U.S. security cooperation efforts, such as key leader engagement, exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, workshops, and symposiums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

