USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, visited the 52nd Fighter Wing during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020.

During the event, F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd FW flew to Büchel Air Base, Germany, where they were refueled by the Luftwaffe’s 33rd Tactical Air Force Wing.

“Our NATO partners are really the backbone of ACE,” said Harrigian. “We cannot do this without them. As you look at the challenges we have across Europe, we are here with our partners, we have to have them embedded into the concept and the culture of agility. We have to constantly refine how we do business with our partners.”

Persistent exercises like ACE enable Airmen and NATO partners to remain vigilant.

“Without that muscle memory, we are not going to be able to generate the combat power we need,” said Harrigian. “We also need logistical support from our partners. That is all integral to be able to deliver ACE, and ultimately deter and defend if we are required to do so.”

Successful execution of exercises such as these help reveal the abilities and readiness of the 52nd FW Airmen and partner nations.

“Our Airmen at Spangdahlem are solving problems,” said Harrigian. “Finding these motivated Airmen today really showed me they will bring solutions to their leadership, so they can go out and execute with our partners and showed me that we can do this together.”

Harrigian said he could not be more proud of the 52nd FW Airmen and their efforts towards optimal operation capabilities.

“It really is impressive and they have done a great job,” said Harrigian. “I am proud they continue to be motivated Airmen, and I hope they keep going after it.”

