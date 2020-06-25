USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

52nd Fighter Wing Airmen prepare for an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Deployments and exercises demonstrate the U.S. military’s contribution to regional security and reassure allies and partners of their commitment to Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
