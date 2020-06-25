USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly in a formation during an Agile Combat Employment exercise over Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. Pilots from the 480th Fighter Squadron landed the F-16s at Büchel AB, where NATO partners aided in the exercise by refueling their jets. (Photo courtesy of Büchel Air Base Public Affairs)
