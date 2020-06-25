USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, center, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Capt. Daniel Cook, left, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, and Airman 1st Class Tyrek Montgomery, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, complete pre-flight procedures before participating in an Agile Combat Employment exercise on the flight line at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. ACE allows the U.S. to deter adversaries and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

