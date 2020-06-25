Members from Luftwaffe’s 33rd Tactical Air Force Wing refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, at Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. European partners play a crucial part in Agile Combat Employment exercises, and aid in the ability to deter, defend, and win real world situations. (Photo courtesy of Büchel Air Base Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6256179
|VIRIN:
|200625-F-VG991-1002
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE
LEAVE A COMMENT