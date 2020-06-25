Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE [Image 6 of 9]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Luftwaffe’s 33rd Tactical Air Force Wing refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, at Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. European partners play a crucial part in Agile Combat Employment exercises, and aid in the ability to deter, defend, and win real world situations. (Photo courtesy of Büchel Air Base Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 02:14
    Photo ID: 6256179
    VIRIN: 200625-F-VG991-1002
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS

    USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

