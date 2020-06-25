USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

Members from Luftwaffe’s 33rd Tactical Air Force Wing refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, at Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. European partners play a crucial part in Agile Combat Employment exercises, and aid in the ability to deter, defend, and win real world situations. (Photo courtesy of Büchel Air Base Public Affairs)

