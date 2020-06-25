USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE

Lt. Col. David Epperson, from left, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Capt. Daniel Cook, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, and Maj. Sean Foote, 480th FS pilot, walk towards the Agile Combat Employment exercise setup at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2020. Exercising elements of ACE enables USAFE-AFAFRICA to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

