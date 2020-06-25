Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, dons his helmet before take-off during an Agile Combat Employment exercise on the flight line at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. USAFE-AFAFRICA continuously exercises ways to improve the U.S. passive and active defense capabilities that ensure the U.S. advantage in resiliency and protect our assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 02:14 Photo ID: 6256177 VIRIN: 200625-F-HT863-0042 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.1 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.