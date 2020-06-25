Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, dons his helmet before take-off during an Agile Combat Employment exercise on the flight line at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2020. USAFE-AFAFRICA continuously exercises ways to improve the U.S. passive and active defense capabilities that ensure the U.S. advantage in resiliency and protect our assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6256177
|VIRIN:
|200625-F-HT863-0042
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Spangdahlem AB for ACE
LEAVE A COMMENT