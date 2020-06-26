Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

Marines execute a hand salute while observing evening colors during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. This parade season, the Barracks adapted aspects of the ceremony to maximize safety precautions and to follow Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

