Marines execute a hand salute while observing evening colors during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. This parade season, the Barracks adapted aspects of the ceremony to maximize safety precautions and to follow Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6255186
|VIRIN:
|200626-M-VI229-005
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020 [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT