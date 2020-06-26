Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020 [Image 15 of 15]

    Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines execute a hand salute while observing evening colors during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. This parade season, the Barracks adapted aspects of the ceremony to maximize safety precautions and to follow Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020 [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marines
    Ceremonial Drill
    The Commandant's Own
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    The President's Own
    Official Marine Corps Color Guard
    Chesty XV

