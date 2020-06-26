Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Marine Barracks Washington Commanding Officer Col. Teague A. Pastel salute during the “honors” sequence at the Friday Evening Parade, June 26, 2020. General Berger was the guest of honor for the parade, and Col. Pastel was the hosting official. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Bourgeois)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US