Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

Musicians with “The Commandant’s Own,” United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, execute “rampart fanfare” during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. “The Commandant’s Own” reduced the number of musicians on the ramparts from nine to five in order to increase physical distancing between the Marines. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp)

