Musicians with “The Commandant’s Own,” United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, execute “rampart fanfare” during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. “The Commandant’s Own” reduced the number of musicians on the ramparts from nine to five in order to increase physical distancing between the Marines. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6255176
|VIRIN:
|200626-M-RU248-004
|Resolution:
|3109x4663
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Robert Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT