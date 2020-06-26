Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

Master Gunnery Sgt. Duane King, drum major, “The President’s Own,” United States Marine Band, conducts the band during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. To maximize safety precautions during this year’s parade season, “The President’s Own” reduced the number of marching musicians from 36 to 25 and spread out their formation to increase physical distancing between the Marines. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp)

