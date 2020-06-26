Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020 [Image 14 of 15]

    Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Company B salute during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. Following Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, Marines are wearing cloth face coverings during parades this year in an effort to maximize the health and safety of Barracks personnel and guests. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp)

    Ceremony
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marines
    Ceremonial Drill
    The Commandant's Own
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    The President's Own
    Official Marine Corps Color Guard
    Chesty XV

