Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

Master Gunnery Sgt. Duane King, drum major, “The President’s Own,” United States Marine Band, salutes Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Col. Teague A. Pastel, the Marine Barracks Washington commanding officer, during “pass in review” at the Friday Evening Parade, June 26, 2020. To maximize safety precautions during this year’s parade season, “The President’s Own” reduced the number of marching musicians from 36 to 25 and spread out their formation to increase physical distancing between the Marines. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washingto, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Bourgeois)

