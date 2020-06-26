Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

Master Gunnery Sgt. Keith Martinez, drum major, “The Commandant’s Own,” United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, leads the Marines during “slow march” at the Friday Evening Parade, June 26, 2020. To maximize safety precautions during this year’s parade season, “The Commandant’s Own” reduced the number of marching musicians from 36 to 25 and spread out their formation to increase physical distancing between the Marines. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020