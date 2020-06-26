Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington salute during the “officers center” sequence at the Friday Evening Parade, June 26, 2020. Following Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, Marines are wearing cloth face coverings during parades this year in an effort to maximize the health and safety of Barracks personnel and guests. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Bourgeois)

