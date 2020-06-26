Lance Cpl. Erik Lindquist, percussionist, “The Commandant’s Own,” United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, plays the cymbals during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. Following Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, Marines are wearing cloth face coverings during parades this year in an effort to maximize the health and safety of Barracks personnel and guests. The hosting official for the evening was Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington,and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 09:15 Photo ID: 6255174 VIRIN: 200626-M-RU248-002 Resolution: 4051x2701 Size: 5.84 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friday Evening Parade 06.26.2020 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Robert Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.