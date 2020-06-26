Sailors take part in anti-terrorism drills

200626-N-GR168-1100 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 26, 2020) Lt. Chase Smeeks, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), trains Sailor on water defense during an Anti-terrorism training team drill aboard New York, June 26, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 09:57 Photo ID: 6254856 VIRIN: 200626-N-GR168-1100 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.06 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA