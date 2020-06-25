Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt conducts photo exercise with Santa Maria-class frigate SPS Santa Maria (F81) [Image 14 of 24]

    USS Roosevelt conducts photo exercise with Santa Maria-class frigate SPS Santa Maria (F81)

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200625-N-KY668-1379 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 25, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) conducts a photo exercise with the Santa Maria-class frigate SPS Santa Maria (F81), June 25, 2020. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its first patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austin G. Collins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 09:58
    VIRIN: 200625-N-KY668-1379
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt conducts photo exercise with Santa Maria-class frigate SPS Santa Maria (F81) [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

